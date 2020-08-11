Man arrested for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Police has arrested a young man aged 33 for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone.

The Noida police has arrested a young man named Harbhajan Singh resident of Sector 66, Noida for calling emergency number ‘100’ and threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police revealed that the accused hails from Haryana and appears to be a drug addict.

“A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is being questioned. Prima facie, he seems to be a drug addict”, said Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal.