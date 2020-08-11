UAE announces new decision on expired visas

The UAE government has announced new rules regarding expired visas.

As per the new decision of the UAE government all visas that expired after March 1 have been granted an additional 30-day grace period to regularize their status or exit the country without incurring overstay fines. The grace period starts from August 11. This was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

The decision is not applicable for those with visit visas that expired before March 1. The ICA has urged visitors to exit the country within the stipulated deadline.

The penalty for overstaying is Dh200 for the first day and Dh100 per day every day after.

Documents needed to apply for a new visa

>Passport copy: Front and back page

>Photo

>Last visa copy