Union government to re-open schools in a phased manner: Know the details

The schools in the country will be re-opened in a phased manner. The union government has took the decision to re-open the schools which were closed from March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per reports, in the first phase, schools may reopen for classes 10 to 12 with 33 per cent teaching staff. In the second phase, schools may reopen for classes 6 to 9. All the staff including teaching and non-teaching will have to undergo the corona test.

Students with fever, cold-cough like symptoms would not be allowed to attend classes. Schools may reopen in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8-11 am and the second shift may begin from 12-3 pm. One hour will be dedicated for sanitisation.

If a school has four sections for a particular class, then only 2 sections will be allowed to attend the classes on a single day in order to maintain social distancing norms.