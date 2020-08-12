Trailer of ‘Sadak 2’ starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor released: Watch it here

The trailer of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Sadak 2’ was released online. The film marks the return of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt after 21 years.

The film is a sequel of ‘sadak’ released in 1991. The film starrs Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt.

In the film Sanjay Dutt reprises his role as taxi driver Ravi – it is revealed that his love interest Pooja, played by Pooja Bhatt in the original, has died. Aryaa, played by Pooja Bhatt’s sister and Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Alia comes in to his life. Aryaa and her boyfriend Vishal, played by Aditya Roy Kapur, engage Ravi to drive them on a road trip.