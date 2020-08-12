VHP seeks legal action against Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ for hurting religious sentiments

After actress Kangana Ranaut and film critic Rohitt Jaiswal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vijay Shankar Tiwari has slammed Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Sadak 2’.

Makers of upcoming drama-thriller ‘Sadak 2’ dropped the official trailer of the flick on Wednesday and it faced severe trolling on social media. While some trolled Alia Bhatt for being a product of nepotism, others alleged that the film’s characters were hurting Hindu sentiments. Within hours of its release, the trailer received over 486k dislikes on YouTube.

As several Twitter users slammed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for hurting Hindu sentiments, Tiwari tweeted in Hindi: “Mahesh Bhatt-directed film Sadak has once again insulted the Hindu faith that will be shown in Hotstar, the film is filled only with products of nepotism, which Mahesh Bhatt is leading. The central government should take action on this.”