Violence breaks out against social media post ; Two dead, several injured

Bengaluru: Violence broke out in the eastern part of Bengaluru on Tuesday night over a Facebook message allegedly posted by a relative of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy.

The protestors set many vehicles ablaze and surrounded Mr Murthy’s residence in the city.

The police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to disperse the violent crowd.

It is learnt that two people died in police firing after angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and violent clashes broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru.

“Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police injured in clashes that broke out over an alleged inciting social media post, in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station areas,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

He added that restrictions under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in the city and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits to keep the situation under control. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pant said that accused Naveen has been arrested for sharing derogatory post on Facebook.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the incidents of violent clashes and has urged the people to maintain law and order.