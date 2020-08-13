“Happy Birthday Sreedevi”; You will always be remembered!!!

India’s first female superstar, Sridevi was always be one of the most iconic and legendary actresses of B-town. It has been two years since Sridevi Kapoor had left her family, friends and fans heartbroken when she had left for the heavenly abode.

To mark Sridevi Kapoor’s 57th birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor posted a throwback monochrome picture with her ‘mumma’ from one of their restaurant outings. Expressing her millions of emotions in four words, Janhvi wrote, “I Love You Mumma.” Every picture of Sridevi and Janhvi in one frame is a sight to behold. In the picture that Janhvi has posted, she can be seen giving her mumma a tight hug as the mother-daughter duo smiled for the camera.



It was on August 13, 1963, when a star was born in Tamil Nadu, who reigned the film industry for years! Sridevi had begun her acting career at the age of 4 and had continued doing what she loved the most, till her last breath. On her 56th birth anniversary, Sridevi’s Dhadak, Jahnvi Kapoor had posted a beautiful picture of her mom and had penned a simple birthday message for her. Janhvi had written, “Happy birthday Mumma, I love you.” Her message, indeed, had spoken volumes of love she has for her mother.



Even before Janhvi Kapoor had become the Dhadak of the nation with her debut film, she was in the limelight, courtesy her star parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Every look of Janhvi is compared to her late mother, Sridevi. It was on February 24, 2018, when Sridevi’s untimely demise had shocked the entire nation and since then, every Sridevi fan looks for her reflection in her daughter, Janhvi. The fans believe that with acting talent, Janhvi has inherited impressive fashion sense from Sridevi and she has been charming her way into the hearts of the audience with her passion and love for her work.