Bengaluru Riots: Muslim leader announces a reward of Rs. 51 lakhs for beheading Naveen for ‘blasphemous’ post: Video

Igniting controversy, a Muslim leader has announced a reward of Rs.51 lakh for beheading Naveen arrested in Bengaluru for his Facebook post allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad. Shahzeb Rizvi, a former leader of Samajwadi Party from Meerut has announced this on social media.

In a video shared on social media, Rizvi condemns the comments made by Naveen in his Facebook post. And says that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be rewarded with Rs 51 lakh. He also asked members from his community to contribute money for this bounty.

Rizvi was the state secretary for the minority cell of the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh. He is a resident of Rasulpur village under Phalauda police station in Meerut.

Naveen, the nephew of Karnataka Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy was arrested by Bengaluru police for his controversial social media post. The Facebook post posted by Naveen was the root cause of the riots that erupted in Bengaluru on 11th August. In the riots three people were killed in police firing as a violent mob attacked two police stations, injuring several policemen.

Police have started an investigation in the matter as the video surfaced on social media .