Big B, recovered from COVID-19, steps into nature !!! Check out the pics here……

Mr Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, replanted the tree in the presence of three people taking care of social distancing and other safety guidelines. He replanted a Gulmohar tree in the garden of his bungalow ‘Prateeksha’ after the tree got uprooted due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. The 77-year-old actor shared pictures on Instagram and divulged in the post that he first planted the Gulmohar tree in 1976 when he first got the bungalow and now, he replanted it on his mother Teji Bachchan’s birthday in her memory.

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus in July and he returned home after making full recovery on August 3. The actor’s son Abhishek, who was hospitalised on the same day, also returned home on August 10. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter also tested positive for the coronavirus and they have recovered.