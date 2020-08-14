Date of re-opening of schools and educational institutions announced

The date of re-opening of schools and educational institutions was announced. Oman has announced the beginning date of next academic year.

As per the decision of state supreme committee on COVID-19 in Oman, the next academic year will begin from November 1. .The teaching staff and workers in related jobs will report to work starting September 27.

On August 7, Oman lifted a two-week lockdown between its governorates as part of eased coronavirus-induced restrictions. A nighttime health curfew was reduced starting from Saturday.