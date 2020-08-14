Death toll rises to 25 in flood

The death toll in floods has rised to 25. As per the data released by Bihar government a total of 78 lakh people were affected by floods in the 16 districts in the state.

More than 20 lakh people had been affected in Darbhanga district, which is the worst hit district by the flood in the state. 11 deaths were reported from Darbhanga. 6 deaths were reported from Muzaffarpur, 4from West Champaran and 2 each from Saran and Siwan.

Other districts affected by the floods are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Khagaria, Samastipur, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa.

The number of affected blocks across the 16 districts was 128, while 1,282 panchayats have been hit by the deluge.