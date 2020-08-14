Visually impaired woman cracks Civil Service Examination!!!!

Purana Sunthari (25), who is a visually impaired woman from Tamil Nadu, has cracked the difficult UPSC entrance examination and secured 286th all India rank as an achievement that has drawn praise from many.

A resident of Madurai, Sunthari managed to secure the 286th rank in her fourth attempt. “My parents have supported me a lot. I would like to dedicate my success to them,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, adding that it took five years of hard work to crack the UPSC exam. “This was my fourth attempt, I devoted five years to this exam,” she said.

She ascribed her success in the Civil Services 2019 exam to her parents, who read books for her day and night, and to friends who went out of their ways to help her find study material and converted it to audio format.