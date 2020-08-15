Coronavirus : Former Indian cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi :Chetan Chauhan, the former India opener and veteran cricket administrator, has been put on ventilator. Chauhan in July had tested positive for the Covid-19, was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Chauhan was hospitalised at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow. He was later moved to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital. On Friday night, Chauhan’s condition deteriorated, after which the doctors put him on life support.

“Early morning today, Chetan ji had a kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle,” a senior DDCA official, who is keeping track of the development,said on Saturday.

Chauhan has served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities – president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector – apart from being manager of the Indian Team during their tour of Australia.

Chauhan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981. During his 12-year-long cricket career, Chauhan played 40 Tests scoring 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries and two wickets. With Sunil Gavaskar, Chauhan formed a potent opening partnership for India with the duo scoring over 3000 runs, including 12 century stands.