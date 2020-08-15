Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani breaks silence on UAE-Israel normalization deal

The United Arab Emirates made a “huge mistake” by taking steps toward normalization with Israel, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Saturday.

He additionally warned the UAE against allowing Israel to have a “foothold in the region,” the Reuters news agency reported.

“[The UAE] better be mindful. They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act. We hope they will realize this and abandon this wrong path,” Rouhani said.

Iran has “historically been the protector of its neighbors and ensurer of the security of the Persian Gulf,” Rouhani said, noting the Emirates apparently thought the agreement could help guarantee security.

The Iranian president also suggested the deal was announced to help US President Donald Trump’s reelection chances in November.

“Why then did it happen now? If it weren’t a wrong deal, why was it then announced in a third country, in America? So a gentleman in Washington wins votes, you betray your country, your people, Muslims and the Arab world?” Rouhani said.