Why Stuart Broad required an inhaler in the 2nd test???? Revealed!!!!

England ; Stuart Broad looked in some sort of discomfort on the opening day of second Test. The senior pacer called for an inhaler during his fourth over. He was seen curling up but he remained on the field. He is suffering from asthma, a fact that he had revealed in?2015. Because of a premature birth, Broad has half a lung less and at times requires the inhaler to cure asthma.

Yet, despite his struggle, Broad bowled an immaculate first spell, which read: 5-2-7-0. He even almost had Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, who was dropped in the slips. It’s slightly incomprehensible knowing that a cricketer, let alone a fast bowler with over 500 Test wickets has survived for 14 years with one and a half lungs. Until the Ashes five years back, Broad had kept his asthma hidden, and it was during the pre-training camp that he revealed to his teammates of being a lung short than others.

Talking of the ongoing Test, England dominated the proceedings on the opening day and scalped five wickets for 126 runs. Broad played a pivotal role on day 1 and troubled Pakistan batsmen. England are leading the series 1-0 and will hope to clinch the series with a victory in the ongoing game.