Breaking News ; Former Indian cricketer, in critical condition!!

The former Indian opener Chetan Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. The health condition has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. His condition did not improve and after other complications developed, he was shifted to Medanta in Gurugram. He is 73-year-old.

Chauhan, who had played 40 Tests for India, had been legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s longest serving opening partner. He has served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various positions — president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector — apart from being manager of the Indian Team during their tour of Australia.