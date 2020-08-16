Delhi govt bans “Idol immersion” on Ganesh chaturthi celebrations under pandemic circumstances!!!!

The Delhi government has prohibited idol immersion in public places, large congregations and community celebrations on Ganesh Chaturthi this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, in keeping with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. A fine of Rs 50,000 will probably be imposed on violators, it stated. The event will supposed to be celebrated on August 22. According to the DPCC, idol immersion will not be allowed during the upcoming festival in the Yamuna or any other water body, public place, ponds or ghats.

Last 12 months, the Delhi authorities had created synthetic ponds at public locations for individuals to immerse idols on Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja.“Idol immersion in artificial ponds, too, is not allowed this time as large gatherings will increase the risk of virus transmission,” a DPCC official stated.

The pollution management body has requested residents to carry out the idol immersion ritual in a bucket or container at house.The Delhi Police and civil bodies have been directed to examine the entry of autos carrying idols into the town.Idol makers and sellers have been directed to make use of pure materials “as described in the holy scripts” like conventional clay to make idols.

“The use of baked clay and plaster of paris is prohibited, painting of idols must be discouraged and in case idols are to be painted, solely water-soluble and non-toxic pure dyes must be used,the order stated.

Paints, colors and dyes utilized in making idols comprise hazardous chemical substances similar to mercury, zinc oxide, chromium, lead and cadmium which hurt aquatic life and might trigger most cancers, respiratory illnesses and pores and skin infections amongst people.Several research performed to evaluate the affect of idol immersion have revealed deterioration of water high quality when it comes to conductivity, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and heavy steel focus.