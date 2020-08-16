‘Please educate us about the role of RSS in freedom struggle’: Finance Minister mocks Prime Minister

Amit Mitra, the West Bengal Finance Minister has mocked the Prime minister Narednra Modi on the role of RSS in the freedom struggle. Amit Mitra has asked the Prime Minister to explain the role of RSS on freedom struggle after Prime Minister’ address on Independence Day.

Referring to PM’s glowing tribute to freedom fighters in his Independence Day address from Red Fort, the Trinamool Congress leader said in a tweet that he was touched by Modi’s praise for freedom fighters.

“@narendramodi praised freedom fighters. Touched. But PM, RSS Pracharak since 1972, please educate us on RSS role in the freedom struggle,” Mitra tweeted.

“My father was condemned to death by the British, (later) commuted to life imprisonment. We, children of freedom fighters, have the right to know the truth of Sangh Parivar,” Mitra further tweeted.