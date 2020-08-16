“Russia gave the first lesson of being ‘aatmanirbhar’ to the world. We are just preaching “: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has criticized the Prime Minister’s aatmanirbhar project. The Sena leader has said that the Russia had gave the first lesson of being aatmanirbhar to the world. We are just preaching it.

“When there was a global movement to prove the Russian vaccine illegal, Putin used the vaccine as a trial on his daughter and created self-confidence in his country. Russia gave the first lesson of being aatmanirbhar to the world. We are just preaching about being aatmanirbhar,”said Raut.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19 and he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated.