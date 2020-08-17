“English is a funny language”!!: says Big B

Amitabh Bachchan reminded his fans of his famous dialogue “English is a funny language” from the film Namak Haram as he shared a post on Instagram about how several English words hold different meanings, depending on their usage. Explaining how a long, wordy sentence in English could be condensed into a succinct one word in Hindi, Mr Bachchan wrote: “Just look at the efficacy of the Hindi language:

(In English)

I am sorry, I can not hear you properly, can you please repeat what is the matter?

(In Hindi)

Hain ,(huh),???……

He shared a collage of his own pictures to go with the post and wrote, “You think English is easy??

1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*.

2) The farm was used to *produce produce*.

3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*.

4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture.

5)He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out.”

Amitabh is currently at home after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital earlier this month. The actor has been regularly thanking his fans for praying for him and his other family members including son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 but have recovered since.