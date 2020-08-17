“Whatsapp girlfriend” seduces man into going nude over video call, blackmails him using the recording!!!

A woman allegedly appealed a man into going naked during a video call and blackmailed him using a recording of the same. The woman asked the man to pay Rs 20,000 after she recorded the clip. The woman and the victim became friends on social media months back.

The 21-year-old victim works as a graphic designer in Mumbai, Goregaon (East). As per the man, the woman identified herself as Pragya on the social media platform. .

The woman asked the 21-year-old man if he would like to speak to her on a video call. When the man agreed, he received a call from her. The girl was nude in the video call that lasted for 3 seconds. After the call ended, the woman started chatting with the 21-year-old man, asking him to go nude over a video call. The man agreed to the same and the woman recorded the video call.

When the call ended, the man received a message from the woman where she was threatening to share the clip with his friends and relatives. The woman demanded Rs 20,000 for not sharing

The man scared and transferred Rs 2,000 to the woman’s account. The woman allegedly sent the clip to the man’s female friend, following which, he transferred the remaining amount. The woman stopped contacting the graphic designer after the money was transferred.

Since he knew that this is now turned into an unstoppable business for the miscreant, the man made a wise decision of filing a complaint at the cybercrime police.