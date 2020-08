In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. BSE Sensex has settled trading at 38,528.32 higher by 477.54 points or 1.26%, while NSE Nifty was up 143.05 points or 1.27 per cent at 11,390.15.

The top gainers in the market were Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, M&M, Infosys, Titan, Bajaj Finance and Maruti. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma.