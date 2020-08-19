Bus full of passengers hijacked

A bus full of passengers was hijacked by unidentified miscreants. As per reports, the bus was hijacked by recovery agents of a finance company in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Wednesday morning.

The shocking incident took place near New Southern Bypass in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.The bus was travelling to Panna in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana. The employees of the finance firm forced the driver and the helper of the bus to get down and seized control of the bus with 34 passengers.

“Three people from Gwalior filed a complaint today that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was overtaken & seized by members of a finance company, that apparently financed the bus. A case is being registered, we’re investigating the matter,” said Agra SSP Bablu Kumar .