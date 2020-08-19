Hijri New Year: An important decision announced in Sharjah

The authorities in Sharjah has made an important announcement. As per the new decision, free parking will be provided in select areas in Sharjah on Sunday, August 23. The decision was made on account of the Hijri New Year holiday.

Parking will be paid in the following locations:

Al Hisn Street – Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh

> Corniche Street both sides – Al Shuwaiheen

> Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (bird market) – Al Jubail

> Central souq parking spaces – Al Majaz 1

> Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon side) – Al Majaz 1, Al Majaz 2, Al Majaz 3

> University City Road – Muwaileh Commercial Area

A public holiday has been announced on Sunday, August 23, which is most likely to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, subject to moon sighting.