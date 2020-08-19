Massive fire breaks out power substation

A massive fire ha broken out at a power substation. The fire accident has been occurred at power substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Noida sector 148. Several fire engines are at the spot and fire-fighting operations are on.

As per reports, the broke out at around 8:30 AM and it is yet to be brought under control. Transformers at the power sub-station are said to have been damaged due to the fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.