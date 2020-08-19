“Prince Of Incompetence” ; BJP President bashes Rahul Gandhi “who shares articles without reading them”!!!!

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets slammed by BJP president JP Nadda for raising question on PM-CARES Fund after the Wayanad MP alleged “improbity”. Sharing a report by a newspaper, Gandhi tweeted, “PMCares for Right To Improbity.”In response, Nadda came down hard on the Congress leader, calling him “Prince of Incompetence”.

“It happens when ‘Prince of Incompetence‘ shares articles without even reading. RTI was to know details of other RTIs & it’s maliciously spun by you as attack on transparency,” Nadda said.

"Prince Of Incompetence": JP Nadda On Rahul Gandhi After "PM Cares" Tweet https://t.co/AsQ64cwmPz pic.twitter.com/a2MW9xCkk5 — NDTV (@ndtv) August 17, 2020

“Your family’s dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts,””You and your mother also took money from the Chinese to hurt our national interest. Can anyone stoop lower?” the BJP chief asked.

In another tweet, Nadda said the entire nation has full faith on the PM and his initiatives and this faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES.”Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had called him ‘losers who keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS.’The minister’s remarks came after Rahul shared a report published by a US media outlet accusing the ruling BJP along with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of controlling Facebook and WhatsApp in India.”BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook,” Rahul said.