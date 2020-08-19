“Sadhu” tries to rape and chop off private parts of a boy while resisting sexual assault in “Ayodhya”!!!

In a scandalous incident, a sadhu allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor boy at his ashram in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused sadhu also tried to cut off the private part of the boy for resisting the sexual assault. Later, the 14-year-old boy urged to free himself from the clutches of the sadhu and fled from the spot. The accused has been identified as Ramsevak Das.

According to a news report, the boy, a student of Sanskrit at one of the ashrams, narrated his ordeal to his local guardian who later contacted the police.The boy’s relatives filed a police complaint against the sadhu, who was later arrested by the local police.

The report suggests that Ramsevak lured the boy to his ashram where he reportedly forced him to indulge in unnatural sex. When the boy resisted the assault, the sadhu tried to chop off his private part. However, the injured boy managed to escape from the spot and informed his guardians.

There are hundreds of maths and ashrams in Ayodhya where boys are taught religious scriptures. The victim was also studying at one of the ashrams.There, the accused met the boy and lured him to his ashram and attempted to sexually assault him.