Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address ‘Naval Commanders’ Conference 2020’ Today

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday address the opening session of the Naval Commanders Conference.

As per updates from the Defence Ministry, the focus of the conference will be on ways to optimise joint planning structures, Tri-Service Synergy, and operational readiness of the Indian Navy.

During the conference, the top commanders of the Indian Navy will extensively deliberate on the evolving maritime security architecture in the region and the border row with China in eastern Ladakh. The conference will continue for 3 days starting from Wednesday.