After Kerala, OIOP spreads its wing in another Indian state

Mumbai : One India One Pension (OIOP) is probably the only social movement of recent got wide publicity and reach all through social media. Started in Kerala is one of the fast movements aimed at establishing income equality among all citizens of the country, focussing on attaining 10,000 rupees monthly pension to each and every senior citizen of the country after the age of 60 years. This aim is substantiated by facts and figures of revenue earnings by the state and the central governments.

The very foundation of One India One Pension (OIOP) is indiscriminate social welfare enshrined in the Directive Principles of State Policy, enshrined in Part IV of the Indian Constitution reflects that India is a welfare state. The critique who rejects the movement as utopian or unworldly is selectively mayopic to the Scandinavian countries- Swedan Denmark etc where their senior citizens are covered under pension scheme.

‘OIOP development is pointed at accomplishing the points of communism within the structure as laid out in Article 38 & 39 of The Directive Principles, ensure that the State shall strive to promote the welfare of the people by securing a social order in which social, economic and political justice is animated/informed in all institutions of life per Article 38 (1).Why then it did not get justice in the social justice system of the country in the first place? The answer is the politicians and the bureaucracrts who kept the throat wide slit open for their vested interests’ It says.

When a Government driver gets a compensation of Rs 80,000 also at the time of retirement with all deep-rooted benefits and retirement sum of about half a crore, a private driver gains one-tenth as compensation and benefits. Paying benefits to all senior citizens will in turn boost up the economy. The over the top annuity installments as of presently to Govt representatives, wherein normal annuity installment when calculated has come to up to Rs 50, 000 furthermore for each retired person! Undoubtedly a gigantic deplete on the nation, and at the same time most of the annuity in this way earned does not reach the showcase, or maybe it gets to be dead cash as speculation for the most part in arrive, gold etc, agreeing to Binu J P, the Central Committee Part OIOP.