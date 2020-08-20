‘Manichitrathazhu’-to mini screen!!! Shortly…Wait for the psychological horror!!!

27 years later a serial outlook is being created for a superhit Malayalam movie. ‘The Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil on the screenplay of Madhu Muttathu is now on mini screen.



Bhavachitra Jayakumar is to make a series of the film that was beautifully acted by Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Shobana. “I’ve been working on this project for a long time. There are still many obligations to start filming amid this Covid controls. We have to shoot in places like Kolkata, Thanjavur” Jayakumar said. The thought of what after this film was what made him work on this series.

The film is set in 1993 with the aim of making a film in the category of psychological horror. Manichitrathazhu will always be remembered as a successful attempt to take a story from the theme of permanent ghost-evacuation to the realm of psychology.

When the movie serial starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Shobana is shattered, the wait for someone to play those immortal characters will be a little longer.