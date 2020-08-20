“Nehru-Gandhi” family has not disgraced yet: Did Priyanka Gandhi support the appointment of an outsider to the post of Congress president? Congress with explanation

New Delhi: The Congress has reacted to reports that Priyanka Gandhi has backed a person from outside the Gandhi family for the post of Congress president. The Congress has now released excerpts from an interview given by Priyanka a year ago. The Nehru-Gandhi family has not yet succumbed to ambition. An example is Sonia’s relinquishment of power in 2004 to serve the party. Rahul Gandhi never aspired to power. According to the Congress, the immediate media interest in the issue was prompted by the BJP.

Rahul had said that none of us should be the president of the Congress. I totally agree with that, Priyanka had said in her book ‘India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders’ that if the party has another president, he will be my boss.