‘Bombs made in Pakistan are so perfect that they can hit places as far as Assam, but they will not harm Muslims’: Says Pakistani Minister

The Railway minister in Pakistan has claimed that the bombs created by Pakistan are so perfect that it will hit distant places in India like Assam bu will not harm Muslims. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, the Railway minister has said this in an interview given to a TV channel.

He said that “Pakistan had created very small, calculated and perfect bombs to target India all the way up to Assam, but in a way that Muslims are not harmed.” He also admitted that Indian Army is superior to Pakistan Army and the country is working on these miniaturized nuclear weapons.