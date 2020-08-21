Pettimudy landslide: three more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 65

Idukki: Death toll in the Pettimudy landslide rose to 65 after three bodies were recovered from Poothakkuzhi, 14km away from the mishap site. The bodies of Kaushika (15), Sivaranjini (15) and pregnant Muthulakshmi (26) were recovered, said officials, adding that five persons are still missing.



Ground penetrating radar were used in searches and Devikulam sub-collector S Prem Krishan said rescue workers recovered bodies from the deep terrain of the river. Poothakkuzhi is located deep inside the forest. They suspect more bodies are trapped in the area. The search will continue here on Friday. Residents, adventure tourism volunteers and trained fire force officials from Idukki led the search in uneven terrain. Moreover the presence of wild animals is a threat for rescue workers.

The picturesque landscape of Pettimudy was flattened into a rough patch of boulders and mud with parts of asbestos and tin sheets seen scattered around. The incident is said to have occurred in the wee hours of Friday when a huge mound of earth fell on the “row houses” and most of whom were plantation workers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.