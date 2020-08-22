K. Surendran will go on Hunger Strike on Sunday 23.08.2020.

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran will fast in the capital on sunday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” who has set up camp for anti-nationals”.Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will virtually inaugurate the fast at the Thiruvananthapuram State Committee Office.

K Surendran will be concluding the fast of senior BJP leaders in Thiruvananthapuram which started from August 2 against the corrupt state government.Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will deliver the Core-speech.Former state president CK Padmanabhan will preside over the function.The fast will be from 10 am to 5 pm.O Rajagopal MLA will inaugurate the virtual rally of Ernakulam district committee at 4 pm.