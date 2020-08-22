Minor girl “disappeared” from police custody after being rescued from kidnappers!!! 3 cops suspended.

Delhi: Hours after being “rescued” from the grips of kidnappers, a 16-year-old girl went absconding from police custody in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. A search operation has been initiated to find her and three police officers, including the SHO, have been placed under suspension.

The “rescued” minor girl disappeared from Awagarh Police Station when she was about to give her statement and reveal the name of the accused. The members of her family alleged police involvement in her disappearance. They also claimed that the cops “mysteriously released” the suspect’s uncle who was picked up for questioning after the teenager was rescued.

The teenager was allegedly kidnapped by a person on the night of August 14. Cops rescued her after three days and took her to the police station. The local police said that the girl locked constable Anuradha in a toilet on Friday afternoon and ran away.

The SSP has also ordered a departmental inquiry against all of them. Additional SP OP Singh stated that five police teams have commissioned for searching the minor girl. “The family has been assured that their daughter will be recovered within 24 hours,” a report by The Times of India quoted OP Singh as saying.