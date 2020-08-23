Rahul Gandhi is the only leader PM Modi is “Scared of” ; asserts Senior Congress Leader, amid Sonia Gandhi offers to ‘Resign’ from Congress Party!!!!

Another controversial remark that can generate a political storm, a senior Congress leader asserted that the party leadership should be handed over to Rahul Gandhi once again as he is the only leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “scared” of.

While speaking to media, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said, “In an earlier video conference meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi & Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically request to Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only.”Bora’s comments have come in the path of a reported letter by some senior Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi questioning the party leadership.

If reports are to be believed then Sonia Gandhi is likely to resign from the Congress president and a final announcement will be made tomorrow at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.Congress President Sonia Gandhi may have offered to resign from the party between demands of ‘full time’ leadership from other members of the Indian National Congress as per media agencies. According to multiple reports, this came after 20 top Congress leaders sought ‘full time leadership’ through a detailed letter. The letter praised the Gandhis for their work for the party but also asked for a more public and full time leader.

Moments after reports appeared claiming Sonia Gandhi might resign from party president post, Congress leader Ashwani Kumar questioned the timing of the letter sent to the Congress chief by some senior party leaders.Reacting to the reports, Kumar said, “Timing and motivation of the letter is suspicious. Although some Congressmen are signatories to letter, there are some who have harmed party repeatedly.”

The Congress leadership has been a matter of debate these past few months, first when Jyotiraditya Scindia moved to the BJP, and later when the leadership battle broken out between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in Congress-run Rajasthan.