Ahead of CWC meeting , Maharashtra Congress urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress has urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief and said in case she refuses the request, former party president Rahul Gandhi should immediately take over.

In a statement, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) said that a resolution has been passed in a meeting of senior Congress leaders held on Sunday.

“The senior Congress leaders of Maharashtra have hereby unanimously resolved that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president as it is only because of her leadership our party came in power. She has made several sacrifices to rebuild the party and is still very actively involved in all the decisions pertaining to the party,” reads the statement proposed Balasaheb Thorat, President, Maharashtra PCC and seconded by Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra’ Public Works Department.

“Sonia took over the party out of compulsion by Congress workers and leaders. After taking charge, she got the Congress in power and in spite of the requests from the all elected MP’s to take up the Prime Minister’s role, she refused and handed it to Manmohan Singh, an eminent economist and a very able senior leader. But even now, we desire that she should lead the party in the future as well,” it added.