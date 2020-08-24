CM Yogi Adityanath ordered to suspend two senior IPS officers for corruption

Lucknow : The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, which works on the policy of zero tolerance against corruption, has taken the biggest action so far on Monday. Two DIG level police officers have been suspended on the orders of CM Yogi Adityanath. The state government has suspended DIG Dinesh Chandra Dubey and DIG PAC Arvind Sen.

However, the order of suspension has not yet been approved, so the action could not be confirmed based on the statements of the two officials. But it is believed that the role of both the officers in the much talked about livestock department tender scam has been found suspicious. The government has taken action after the facts of Uttar Pradesh Livestock Department’s Tender Scam case helping a company has come to light.

During the investigation of STF, it has been revealed that a police officer has spoken to a jail accused 144 times on the telephone. Money transactions have also been confirmed during several conversations. Only after this, CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for strict action against both the officials. However, the order for suspension has not yet released.