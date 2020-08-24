Coronavirus : MLA tests positive for COVID19

Chennai : Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator in Puducherry, R Siva tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

A spokesman of the Department of Health and Family Welfare here said that the samples collected from the legislator confirmed the infection and on his request he had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

The Covid-19 tally in the union territory rose to 10,522 on Sunday with the addition of 412 fresh cases while the toll mounted to 159 with eight deaths,according to health department.