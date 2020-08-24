CWC meeting : Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now

NEW DELHI : Sonia Gandhi will remain as Congress party’s interim president for now and the new chief will be elected within next six months, the party decided on Monday.

This decision was taken at the eventful Congress Working Committee meeting that concluded after seven hours on Monday.

Congress Working Committee urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim party chief and to bring changes to strengthen organisation, PTI quoted sources.

“Members expressed faith in Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi & urged her to continue leading the party and she agreed. Next meeting will be called soon, probably within next six months, to elect new chief. Till then, Sonia Gandhi agreed to remain interim president,” said P.L. Punia, a member of Congress Working Committee.