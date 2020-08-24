Former President Pranab Mukherjee still in coma

Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi has updated about the health condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee. The hospital has informed that

the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged . And Mukherjee is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. According to the hospital, Mukherjee’s vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 in a critical condition.