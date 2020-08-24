Hero MotoCorp donates specially-designed FRV’s to govt hospitals

Hero MotoCorp today handed over four specially-designed first responder vehicles (FRVs) to the government civil hospitals in Haryana’s Rewari and Dharuhera, as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts.

The FRVs have been custom-built as an accessory on the Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycles and will be useful in reaching out to the patients in rural and remote areas, and move them to the nearest hospitals.

Each FRV is equipped with a full stretcher and a foldable hood mounted on the side. Also available are essential medical equipment such as detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder and fire extinguisher. Besides, there are safety features like LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

“Continuing its support to fight Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas,” Hero MotoCorp Corporate Social Responsibility Head Vijay Sethi said.

“Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur and the New Model Centre in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital,” he added.

Hero MotoCorp claims that it has already distributed 14 lakh meals, 37,000 litres of sanitizer, 30 lakh face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, the Police departments and other agencies.