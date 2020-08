India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. The warning was issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch region for Monday. The region is likely to record extremely heavy rain.

Due to favourable conditions, extremely heavy rain is very likely over south-west Rajasthan and Gujarat on August 24. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over east Rajasthan over west Rajasthan on August 25 and 26 and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 15.