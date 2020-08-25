Bike borne miscreants open fire outside restaurant in Delhi,CCTV visuals out ; Watch Here

Delhi : Bike borne unidentified miscreants opened fire outside a restaurant in Shalimar area in Delhi on Monday evening. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV.

The CCTV footage shows a person firing outside the restaurant that led to chaos in the area. After firing about three rounds the miscreants fled the spot on a motorbike. The owner, Jagdish Juneja, who was sitting outside the restaurant had a narrow escape.

According to primary information, the restaurant owner was receiving extortion calls since August 8.