Covid-19 Updates: State government issues new guidelines on restrictions

The restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been eased by the state government. The Karnataka state government has eased the coronavirus-induced lockdown and restrictions. The government issued a new guidelines for this.

Enforcement of home quarantine, including pasting of posters on houses of the virus-infected families, visits by flying squads, inspections by teams from panchayat, ward-level staff, monitoring of IVRS (interactive voice response systems) outbound calls would be discontinued in the state.

Travellers showing symptoms on arrival should immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

Standard COVID-19 precautions like compulsory wearing of mask, maintaining physical distancing of two metres, hand-washing with soap and water or use of sanitiser, following cough etiquette in public areas and workplaces shall continue, it said.