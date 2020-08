Annamalai Kuppusamy, a former IPS officer has joined BJP. Annamalai Kuppusamy joined theBJP on Tuesday at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan.

Kuppusamy has resigned from the IPS in 2019. He is better known for handling the 2017 riots in Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru. He earned the name ‘ Karnataka Singham’ after strictly handling the criminals .