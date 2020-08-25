DH Latest NewsWest BengalRajasthanLatest News

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

Aug 25, 2020, 04:36 pm IST
rains
latest weather forecast predicts heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan between August 26-28.

The IMD also said that Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand will also witness widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in the next 3-4 days.

