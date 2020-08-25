IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan between August 26-28.

The Low Pressure Area lies over Southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood. It is likely to persist during next 24 hours and merge with heat low thereafter. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 24, 2020

The IMD also said that Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand will also witness widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in the next 3-4 days.