IMD issues heavy rain forecast in southern districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted likelihood of heavy rain in southern West Bengal in the next three days due to formation of a low-pressure area in north Bay of Bengal.

“A Low-Pressure Area has formed over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on today, 24th August 2020. It is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours. Under its influence, widespread rainfall is very likely to occur over the districts of South Bengal during 24-27th August 2020,” said the official circular.

The districts of East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura and Birbhum are likely to receive heavy rainfall.