Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices ended marginally higher. BSE Sensex ended 45 points or 0.12% higher at 38,844 and Nifty 50 index surged 6 points to close at 11,472.

Twelve of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended lower. l

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv .

The top losers in the market were GAIL, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Shree Cements, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro and UPL .