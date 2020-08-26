Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 70.06%

The recovery rate in Karnataka has reached at 70.06%. The health department in the state has announced that more than 2 lakh people had been recovered in the state from the coronavirus infection.

A total number of 2,04,439 patients recovered from various hospitals in the State. In the last 24 hours 8,161 new cases were reported in the state along with 6,814 recoveries and 148 deaths.

Total cases has reached at 2,91,826. 82,410 are under medical supervision. The death toll has reached at 4958.

So far 25,13,555 Covid tests were conducted in the State .